In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's tee shot went 200 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.