Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Smith had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smith's 102 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Smith's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smith's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Smith hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to even for the round.