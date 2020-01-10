  • Cameron Smith shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith rolls in a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith drains 21-footer for birdie at the Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith rolls in a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.