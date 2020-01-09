Kazuki Higa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higa finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Higa missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Higa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Higa had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higa to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Higa's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Higa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higa to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Higa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to 4 over for the round.

Higa got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higa to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Higa's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higa to 4 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Higa's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Higa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higa to 4 over for the round.