Kristoffer Ventura hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Ventura had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ventura's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ventura's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Ventura had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ventura to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ventura's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 4 over for the round.