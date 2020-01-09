In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Martin Trainer got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Trainer at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.