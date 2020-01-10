In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

Hoge got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hoge's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.