In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Hughes had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hughes to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hughes's tee shot went 329 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 163 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 93 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 54 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 4 over for the round.