-
-
Adam Long shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Long hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Long got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at even-par for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.