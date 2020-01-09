In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Griffin hit his 215 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

Griffin his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 over for the round.