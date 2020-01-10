Nelson Ledesma hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Ledesma suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ledesma at 5 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 over for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 5 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ledesma's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 over for the round.