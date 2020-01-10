Mikumu Horikawa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horikawa finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Horikawa's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Horikawa got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Horikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horikawa to 2 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Horikawa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Horikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Horikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horikawa to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Horikawa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Horikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Horikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horikawa to 3 over for the round.