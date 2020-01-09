In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 136th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 203 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Hadley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 5 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hadley's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 6 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.