7-over 77 by Chesson Hadley in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 136th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 203 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hadley to 2 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Hadley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 5 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hadley's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 6 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
