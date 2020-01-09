-
-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.