-
-
Robert Streb shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Streb got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Streb got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 4 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 5 over for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streb to 6 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streb to 7 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.