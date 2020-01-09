-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Reed hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Reed's 173 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
Reed his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 under for the round.
