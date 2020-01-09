-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Swafford had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Swafford's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
