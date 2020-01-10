-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam sinks birdie putt from the fringe at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam drains a 21-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 15th, Putnam's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
