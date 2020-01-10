In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Bramlett's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.