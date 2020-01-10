-
-
6-over 76 by Russell Henley in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Henley his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.