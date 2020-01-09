-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.
Dahmen hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Dahmen to 5 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.
