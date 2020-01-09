-
Bud Cauley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Cauley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Cauley's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.
