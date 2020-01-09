Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz missed a birdie attempt from 40-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.