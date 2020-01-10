In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Higgs tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Higgs's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Higgs's 181 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.