Bo Hoag finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Bo Hoag hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoag at 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
