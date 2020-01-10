In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan's tee shot went 275 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 169 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sloan chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.