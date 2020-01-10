Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Thomas's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.