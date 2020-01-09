-
Ben Martin shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Martin had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Martin's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Martin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.
