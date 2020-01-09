Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 136th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Landry's tee shot went 200 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Landry had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 5 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 6 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 7 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Landry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 7 over for the round.