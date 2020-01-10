-
Chris Baker shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Baker his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Baker missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Baker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 2 over for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Baker to 2 over for the round.
