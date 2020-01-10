-
Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Bradley hit his 219 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to even for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
