Russell Knox shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Knox's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
