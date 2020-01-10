-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Anderson cards eagle at No. 9 at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mark Anderson sinks a 22-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mark Anderson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 16th, Anderson's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Anderson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to even for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Anderson's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
