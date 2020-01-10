  • Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mark Anderson sinks a 22-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 9th hole.