Vince Covello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Covello finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Covello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Covello to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Covello chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Covello to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Covello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Covello to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Covello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Covello to even-par for the round.

Covello got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Covello to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Covello had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Covello to even for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Covello had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Covello to 2 over for the round.

Covello got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Covello to 3 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Covello chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Covello to 2 over for the round.