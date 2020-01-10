-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 158 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.
