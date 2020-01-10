-
Satoshi Kodaira comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira drains 31-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Satoshi Kodaira sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kodaira finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Satoshi Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kodaira at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kodaira's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
