In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 over for the round.