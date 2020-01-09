In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Shugo Imahira hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Imahira finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Imahira got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 2 over for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Imahira to 3 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Imahira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Imahira to 4 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Imahira's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 6 over for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 7 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 8 over for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 9 over for the round.

Imahira hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Imahira to 8 over for the round.