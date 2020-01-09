-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
