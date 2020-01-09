-
6-over 76 by Michael Gligic in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gligic's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 3 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 4 over for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gligic to 6 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
