Troy Merritt putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 first round in the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Troy Merritt got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Merritt tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 28 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 6 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 5 over for the round.
