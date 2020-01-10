In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rhein Gibson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Gibson got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 17th, Gibson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gibson's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

Gibson hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.