Eric Dugas shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Eric Dugas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dugas finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Dugas got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dugas to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Dugas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Dugas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dugas to 3 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Dugas's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Dugas hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Dugas to 3 over for the round.
