James Hahn shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 1 under for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Hahn chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
