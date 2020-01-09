Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Tway missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Tway chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.