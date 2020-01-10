In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Zhang's 136 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Zhang's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Zhang had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.