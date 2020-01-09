-
Strong putting brings Michael Thompson an even-par round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
