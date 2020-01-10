In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rafael Campos hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Campos tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Campos to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Campos hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.

Campos got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Campos's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 5 over for the round.

Campos got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 6 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 7 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Campos's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.