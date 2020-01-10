In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grillo's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Grillo's tee shot went 160 yards to the fringe and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.