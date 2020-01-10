In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Stuard's 185 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

Stuard hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.