Jim Herman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 246 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
